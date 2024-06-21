Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Fire in Lithium Battery Production Plant Leaves 16 Dead, 7 Injured

Written: 2024-06-24 18:07:20Updated: 2024-06-24 18:07:34

Fire in Lithium Battery Production Plant Leaves 16 Dead, 7 Injured

Photo : YONHAP News

The fire that broke out Monday at a lithium battery production plant in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province has left 16 people dead and seven others injured. 

According to fire authorities, all of the bodies were recovered from the second floor of the three-story building where the fire broke out. 

Flames broke out at the factory at around 10:30 a.m. and the main fire was extinguished around 3:10 p.m.  

Officials said an estimated total of 102 people were working inside the factory at the time of the fire. Workers who were on the first floor evacuated on their own shortly after the fire started.  

Authorities proactively issued a Level Two alert about 20 minutes after the fire broke out, requiring up to seven fire stations to mobilize a maximum 50 units of fire fighting equipment. 

Over 35-thousand lithium battery products were said to have been stored in the factory. 

Given that the fire has yet to be fully put out, the Hwaseong city government has sent out disaster alert texts to local residents, urging them to refrain from outdoor activities due to the possible release of toxic substances from the fire.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >