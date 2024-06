Photo : KBS

The environment ministry has issued the “attention” level on its chemical accident alert level system in the wake of the fire at a lithium battery production plant in Hwaseong on Monday.By issuing the lowest level on the four-tier system, the government is preparing for the possible release of toxic substances, including chlorine and sulfur oxides.According to the ministry, other than lithium, the affected plant handled toluene, methylethylone, thionyl chloride and sodium hydroxide.The ministry said it is keeping a close eye on the fumes coming from the fire as thionyl chloride can release chlorine, sulfur oxide and hydrogen chloride as it burns down.The ministry said it provided to fire authorities information on the chemicals handled in the Hwaseong plant and has sent more help to the site of the fire to assist firefighters.