North Korea has again launched what are presumed to be trash-carrying balloons toward South Korea.The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said the North Korean balloons were detected in the northern part of Gyeonggi Province at around 9:30 p.m. Monday, travelling in a southeastern direction.The JCS warned the public not to touch the balloons and to report any fallen balloons to authorities when they are found.North Korea has sent over a thousand trash-carrying balloons toward the South on multiple occasions since late May.North Korea has claimed the balloons are retaliation to anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns by defector groups based in the South.