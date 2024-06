Photo : KBS

The deadly fire at a lithium battery factory in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province has been put out after 22 hours, but emergency crews are still searching through the ash and rubble to find one person still unaccounted for.Gyeonggi provincial fire authorities announced on Tuesday that the fire was extinguished at 8:48 a.m.Meanwhile, officials said the search resumed for a missing worker, following overnight efforts, mobilizing about 100 people and two rescue dogs.The blaze that broke out at around 10:30 a.m. Monday at the battery plant left 22 people dead and eight injured.Authorities have so far identified two South Korean workers among the dead.The police plan to collect DNA from the bodies to identify the victims, which is expected to take some time as many of them were foreign nationals.