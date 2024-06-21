Gov't to Form Fire Disaster Prevention Task Force in Wake of Battery Plant Fire

Photo : YONHAP News

The government says it will form a pan-government task force, including civilian experts, to come up with fundamental improvements to fire safety measures in order to prevent another disaster like Monday's deadly fire at a lithium battery plant in Hwaseong.At a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Tuesday, Interior Minister Lee Sang-min discussed details about the task force with officials and prayed for those who lost their lives in the fire, while expressing deep condolences.Lee said his ministry will oversee the establishment of prevention measures, conduct facility safety checks with the labor, industry, environment and science ministries, reinforce fire safety training for foreign laborers and develop fire-extinguishing agents for chemical substances such as those found in lithium batteries.On Monday, President Yoon Suk Yeol visited the scene of the battery plant blaze for an emergency inspection, where he ordered a thorough on-site examination to determine the cause of the fire.The president also called for a comprehensive plan to quickly extinguish fires involving chemical substances, as well as specialized preventive measures and evacuation guidelines for facilities handling such materials.