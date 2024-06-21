UNSC to Convene Meeting on N. Korea-Russia Arms Trade

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations Security Council(UNSC) will convene an official meeting later this month to discuss arms trade between North Korea and Russia.According to the UN agenda on Monday, the Council is scheduled to hold a session on the North and nonproliferation on Friday, as requested by South Korea, the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom and France.The Council members are expected to discuss weapons transfers between Pyongyang and Moscow in violation of the UNSC's resolutions.The meeting comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to the North last week, during which the two sides signed a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty aimed at enhancing their military and economic cooperation.A report released in March by the panel of experts that was assisting the UNSC's North Korea sanctions committee contained circumstances indicating that the North was continuing to export weapons to Russia to be used in its war against Ukraine, in violation of UN sanctions.