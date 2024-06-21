Minister Reveals Plans to Begin East Sea Gas Field Exploratory Drilling in Dec.

Photo : YONHAP News

Industry and Energy Minister Ahn Duk-geun says the government plans to begin exploratory drilling of the potential gas field in the East Sea in December, once a system and associated infrastructure are established.Ahn, who arrived in Washington D.C. on Monday for a ministerial meeting with his counterparts from the U.S. and Japan, said data obtained from seismic surveys provide sufficient grounds for exploration and that they have been verified.The minister stressed that neighboring countries like China and Japan are carrying out similar projects on enormous scales, adding that such development within territorial waters is being actively pursued.While revising domestic systems to be more accommodating for large-scale resources development, he said the government is seeking to attract overseas investment.During his U.S. trip, Ahn is expected to discuss a wide range of issues, such as semiconductors, supply chains, cooperation in cutting-edge technology and trade issues.