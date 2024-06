Photo : KBS

Search crews have recovered another body from the scene of Monday's fire at a lithium battery plant in the Gyeonggi provincial city of Hwaseong, raising the death toll to 23.According to the police and fire authorities on Tuesday, the body was found at 11:34 a.m. under rubble on the second floor of the three-story factory, dozens of meters from where other bodies were located.Identification of the body will require DNA testing, but it is likely that of the last worker that had been accounted for.Fire officials said they plan to conduct a search for additional bodies following a joint on-site inspection.The fire, which broke out at around 10:30 a.m. Monday, has killed 23 people, including 17 foreigners, all of Chinese nationality, and left eight others injured, including one person reported to be in critical condition.