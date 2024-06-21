Rudenko: N. Korean Leader's Russia Trip to Take Place after Necessary Conditions Met

Photo : YONHAP News

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said Tuesday North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will visit Russia "when all the necessary conditions are right."Speaking to Russia's state-run Sputnik news agency, Rudenko said Kim's visit will likely take place as soon as all necessary requirements are met and progress is made on the basis for documents that must be signed.The deputy minister, however, did not give a specific time frame.At the start of a summit with Kim in Pyongyang last Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked the North Korean leader for his invitation, expressing hopes for their next summit to be held in Moscow.In a press announcement following the summit, Putin said he anticipates Kim to make a reciprocal trip to Moscow.On the two sides' signing of a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty, Rudenko said that it does not target South Korea or any other third country, but that it's a type of warning against states seeking to resolve issues concerning the Korean Peninsula or the region through military means.