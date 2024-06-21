Parliamentary Committee Passes Contentious Broadcasting Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

The parliamentary legislation and judiciary committee on Tuesday passed four contentious media bills that aim to reduce the government's power over public broadcasters amid protest from the ruling People Power Party(PPP).PPP Rep. Yoo Sang-bum, who has been tapped as the party's senior member on the committee, said the bills have yet to be deliberated upon since the start of the 22nd National Assembly late last month.The PPP's request for an additional debate and subcommittee review was turned down.The ruling party argues that increasing the Korea Communications Commission's(KCC) quorum in decision making to four out of five people, as stipulated in a related bill, is unfair in comparison to other committees, such as the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission and the Fair Trade Commission.Legislation committee chair Jung Chung-rae opposed further deliberation, saying the KCC is a consensus body, compared to other mentioned committees operating under an independent system.Aside from the KCC bill, the three other broadcasting bills are intended to reform the governance structure of the nation's public broadcasters by increasing the number of board members and granting recommendation rights outside the National Assembly.The three bills had been vetoed by President Yoon Suk Yeol during the previous 21st National Assembly, with the PPP claiming they would only increase the presence of progressive figures on the boards of public broadcasters.