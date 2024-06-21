Menu Content

Written: 2024-06-25 17:17:28Updated: 2024-06-25 17:22:20

Professors at Seoul St. Mary's Hospital Defer Plans for Indefinite Walkout

Photo : YONHAP News

Professors at the Catholic University of Korea(CUK) Seoul Saint Mary's Hospital, which is one of Seoul’s five major hospitals, have decided to defer, for the time being, launching an indefinite walkout. 

The emergency steering committee of an association of medical professors at CUK-affiliated hospitals reached the decision during a meeting on Tuesday. 

A survey which the committee conducted between last Friday and Monday found that association members believe there is a need to protest the government’s medical reform plans with suspension of medical services but that there is a need to change on how to go about with such protest. 

The survey found that 70 percent of medical professors that responded to survey questions proposed reduced services, including minimizing treatment of mild cases, instead of suspending all medical services in a bid to lessen patients’ inconvenience and concerns. 

Professors at Asan Medical Center, which have unveiled plans to launch a walkout from next Thursday, are closely monitoring related developments. 

An official of an emergency committee of the center’s professors said the committee could exercise flexibility with regard to the planned walkout depending on changes in the government’s stance.
