Photo : YONHAP News

The nation will see cloudy skies from Wednesday afternoon with the southern coastal areas of South Jeolla Province set to receive rain from the evening.The Korea Meteorological Administration forecast on Tuesday 20 to 60 millimeters of rain will fall in the coastal areas of South Jeolla Province and between 50 and 100 millimeters in Jeju Island.The weather agency also projected that mountainous areas in Gangwon Province and North Gyeongsang Province will see passing rain of between five and 20 millimeters on Wednesday.Morning lows will stand between 15 and 21 degrees Celsius, or similar to Tuesday.Afternoon highs will reach between 26 and 31 degrees, or higher than Tuesday.