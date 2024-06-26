JCS: N. Korean Ballistic Missile Launch Appears to Have Failed

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Wednesday, but the launch appears to have failed, according to the South Korean military.In a message sent to reporters, the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said the military detected a ballistic missile fired from the area of Pyongyang at around 5:30 a.m. toward the East Sea, but the missile launch apparently failed.Intelligence authorities of South Korea and the United States are analyzing details of the launch, including the type of missile fired and its trajectory.A military source said the missile flew about 250 kilometers, adding that the North may have test-fired a hypersonic missile.In a photo obtained by Yonhap news agency, a trail of what appears to be a North Korean missile was seen in the sky near the South Korean border island of Yeonpyeong in the Yellow Sea at 5:32 a.m.This marks the North's first ballistic missile launch in a month since May 30, and comes a day after the 74th Anniversary of the start of the Korean War.The launch also comes after the North sent trash-filled balloons to South Korea on Tuesday for a second straight night.