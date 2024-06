Photo : YONHAP News

Japan said it detected a suspected ballistic missile launched by North Korea early Wednesday, adding that it fell into waters outside its exclusive economic zone(EEZ).The ministry made the announcement at 5:32 a.m., saying that the missile flew over 200 kilometers at a maximum altitude of about 100 kilometers.The Japan Coast Guard said it has not yet received any reports of damage to vessels, and has advised ships at sea to pay attention to related information.The Japanese government has strongly criticized the launch and said it lodged a protest with North Korea over the matter.According to NHK, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida received a report on the launch and discussed response measures.