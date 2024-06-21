US Condemns N. Korea's Missile Launch, Urges End to Destabilizing Acts

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has condemned the latest ballistic missile launch by North Korea, urging the regime to refrain from further destabilizing acts.The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement on Wednesday that it is aware of the North’s ballistic missile launch and consulting closely with South Korea, Japan and other regional allies and partners.The command said the United States condemns these actions and calls on the North to refrain from further “unlawful and destabilizing acts.”It also reaffirmed the U.S.’ commitments to the defense of South Korea and Japan remain ironclad.A spokesperson of the U.S. State Department also condemned the North’s ballistic missile launch as a violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions.The spokesperson said these launches pose a threat to the North’s neighbors and undermine regional security, adding the U.S. remains committed to a diplomatic approach to Pyongyang and calls on the North to engage in dialogue.South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Wednesday morning, but the launch appeared to have failed.