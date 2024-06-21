JCS: N. Korea Sent about 250 Trash Balloons in Latest Launch

Photo : KBS News

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said on Wednesday that North Korea launched about 250 trash-carrying balloons toward the South overnight in the sixth launch of its kind since last month.The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said North Korea sent the latest batch of trash balloons from late Tuesday and overnight, with around 100 of them falling in northern Gyeonggi Province and Seoul.North Korea is believed to have flown a total of some 600 balloons since late Monday, with 200 of them landing in the South.The JCS said the balloons mostly contained scraps of paper and waste, but no harmful materials. However, it added that the balloons, each carrying a payload of about ten kilograms, could be dangerous if they fall quickly.The JCS said the South Korean military is ready to immediately launch loudspeaker psychological warfare operations in response, warning that the implementation of the loudspeaker broadcasts depends on how the North will act.