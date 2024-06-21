Parties Agree to Hold 22nd Assembly Opening Ceremony on July 5

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival political parties have agreed to hold the opening ceremony for the 22nd National Assembly on July 5.Chief deputy floor leaders from the ruling People Power Party(PPP) and the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) met Wednesday and reached the agreement on the Assembly opening and other agenda for the June and July extraordinary sessions.Election of a deputy parliamentary speaker from the ruling side and allocation of standing committees are set to be completed at Thursday's plenary session, when chairmanships for the remaining seven of 18 committees from the PPP are also expected to be elected.An interpellation session is scheduled to be held from next Tuesday to Thursday, followed by a parliamentary address to be given by the opposition leader on July 8 and by the leader of the ruling party on July 9.Wednesday's agreement comes after the PPP's boycott in protest of the DP's unilateral allocation of chairmanships for key standing committees, including the legislation and judiciary committee and the house steering committee.