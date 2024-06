Photo : YONHAP News

A new GTX-A station in the Gyeonggi provincial city of Yongin is set to open for operation this weekend, after an unexpected discovery of bedrock delayed its opening.According to the transport ministry and the Korea National Railway on Wednesday, construction and a trial run at Guseong Station have been completed, making it ready to welcome passengers starting Saturday.The first train in the direction of Suseo Station is scheduled to stop at Guseong Station at 5:37 a.m., and at 5:59 a.m. in the direction of Dongtan Station.The estimated travel time to Dongtan is seven minutes, compared to around 50 minutes by bus, and 14 minutes to Suseo, down 22 minutes from the Suin–Bundang subway line.The Unjeong-Seoul Station section of the GTX-A line is expected to open by the end of this year.