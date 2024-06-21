Menu Content

Son Heung-min's Father Set for Questioning over Alleged Child Abuse

Written: 2024-06-26 14:34:59Updated: 2024-06-26 14:59:43

Photo : YONHAP News

Son Woong-jung, the father of Spurs forward and captain Son Heung-min, is set to be questioned by the prosecution over allegations of child abuse.

The Chuncheon District Prosecutors' Office said Wednesday it plans to summon Son, along with two coaches affiliated with his Son Football Academy, for questioning.

The two coaches are accused of hitting four of the academy's youth team players on the buttocks with a corner flag for making mistakes in training sessions and matches at a training camp in Japan's Okinawa in March. 

One of the youth players, whose family filed the initial police complaint, also claimed Son cursed at him over mistakes made during training sessions.

In a statement to Yonhap News Agency, Son deeply apologized to the player and family, but denied the alleged abuse, saying much of the complainant's allegations are not true.

Son, however, acknowledged that he may have failed to "keep up with the changing times" and coaching standards, pledging to seek other ways to help young players concentrate on the field and stay committed to training.
