Envoys from S. Korea, US, Japan Condemn N. Korea's Missile Firing, Agrees on Joint Response

Photo : YONHAP News

Nuclear envoys from South Korea, the United States and Japan noted that North Korea's latest ballistic missile firing is a violation of UN Security Council(UNSC) resolutions, reaffirming commitment for a combined response to the North's threats.The remarks were made during a phone conversation between Lee Jun-il, the foreign ministry's director-general for Korean Peninsula policy, and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Jung Pak and Yukiya Hamamoto.The envoys condemned the North's missile firing for violating multiple UNSC resolutions and posing a serious threat to peace and stability on the peninsula and around the world.They agreed to keep tabs for Pyongyang's further provocation in the aftermath of last week's North Korea-Russia summit, and to closely coordinate in response.Lee briefed Washington and Tokyo regarding Pyongyang's continued floating of trash-carrying balloons across the border, and explained Seoul's maintenance of readiness posture and commitment to protecting public safety and security.