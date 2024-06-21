Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Envoys from S. Korea, US, Japan Condemn N. Korea's Missile Firing, Agrees on Joint Response

Written: 2024-06-26 14:57:55Updated: 2024-06-26 15:23:29

Envoys from S. Korea, US, Japan Condemn N. Korea's Missile Firing, Agrees on Joint Response

Photo : YONHAP News

Nuclear envoys from South Korea, the United States and Japan noted that North Korea's latest ballistic missile firing is a violation of UN Security Council(UNSC) resolutions, reaffirming commitment for a combined response to the North's threats.

The remarks were made during a phone conversation between Lee Jun-il, the foreign ministry's director-general for Korean Peninsula policy, and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Jung Pak and Yukiya Hamamoto.

The envoys condemned the North's missile firing for violating multiple UNSC resolutions and posing a serious threat to peace and stability on the peninsula and around the world.

They agreed to keep tabs for Pyongyang's further provocation in the aftermath of last week's North Korea-Russia summit, and to closely coordinate in response.

Lee briefed Washington and Tokyo regarding Pyongyang's continued floating of trash-carrying balloons across the border, and explained Seoul's maintenance of readiness posture and commitment to protecting public safety and security.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >