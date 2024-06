Photo : KBS News

Gyeonggi Province governor Kim Dong-yeon has pledged his best efforts to prevent disasters by identifying the cause and those responsible, while setting appropriate measures, after the deadly fire at a lithium battery plant in Hwaseong on Wednesday.Governor Kim made the remarks while paying respects at a joint memorial hall set up at the Gyeonggi Provincial Government Building on Wednesday morning.Kim cited the Itaewon crowd crush incident in 2022, stressing that the lack of clarity on the root cause and those responsible led to a negative impact on society.As the majority of the deceased were of foreign nationality, Kim promised to come up with practical measures for industrial safety and migrant workers.Specifically, the Gyeonggi governor vowed to create effective safety, medical care, housing, and self-eduction measures for migrant workers.