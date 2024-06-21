Menu Content

Yoon Pledges Full Support for Transition in Mental Health Policy

Written: 2024-06-26 15:32:31Updated: 2024-06-26 15:48:32

Yoon Pledges Full Support for Transition in Mental Health Policy

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol pledged full state support to achieve a major transition in government policy on mental health during his term in office.

Presiding over an inaugural session of the presidential committee on mental health policy innovation on Wednesday, Yoon said the government has established a three-point policy innovation focused on prevention, treatment and rehabilitation.

The president said many South Koreans are unhappy in their daily lives
despite being in the midst of the nation's most prosperous times, stressing that the public's unhappiness means that the state has failed to fulfill its duty.

Yoon announced plans for a nationwide initiative starting July for members of the public to receive psychological expert counseling as a preventive measure, promising counseling service for one million people within his presidency.

The president also pledged to increase emergency treatment facilities and personnel, and to introduce a package of rehabilitation, employment and welfare services.
