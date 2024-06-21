S. Korean Consulate General, KWVA's Hawaii Chapter Hold Ceremony for Anniv. of Korean War

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean Consulate General in Honolulu and the Hawaii chapter of the Korean War Veterans Association held a ceremony to mark the 74th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War.The anniversary event took place on Tuesday at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, where over ten-thousand Korean War veterans are laid to rest.In front of more than 300 attendees, including families of the Korean War veterans, South Korean Consul-General Lee Seo-young expressed his gratitude to the fallen heroes for their sacrifice and devotion.Highlighting the importance of the South Korea-U.S. alliance, Lee pledged that Seoul will seek to achieve peace through strength based on the firm alliance and security cooperation with the U.S. and Japan.Adm. Stephen Koehler, Commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, emphasized the ironclad alliance, before pledging that the allies will enhance cooperation aimed at defending the principle-based international order.