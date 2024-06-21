Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

S. Korean Marine Corps Resumes Live-Fire Exercise in Western Border Islands

Written: 2024-06-26 15:50:09Updated: 2024-06-26 15:56:43

S. Korean Marine Corps Resumes Live-Fire Exercise in Western Border Islands

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military has resumed live-fire artillery drills near the western maritime border.

The South Korean Marine Corps announced that it conducted live-fire training involving K9 howitzers for the first time in seven years on Wednesday in Yeonpyeong and Baengnyeong islands in the Yellow Sea.

The Marines fired a total of nearly 300 rounds of its key weapons, including the K9, Chunmoo multiple launch rocket system, as well as Spike missiles and Bigung guided rockets.

The military had suspended live-fire exercises near the maritime border after the two Koreas signed the Comprehensive Military Agreement(CMA) in 2018, under which all military drills are prohibited near the border areas.

The military in January this year fired K9 howitzers in the western islands in response to North Korea's live-fire drills in the area but Wednesday's drill marks the first time such exercises officially resumed after the South suspended the inter-Korean military agreement earlier this month.

Seoul decided to suspend the inter-Korean military agreement in response to North Korea's trash balloons and ballistic missile activities.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >