Government, Doctors' Group Take Fight Over Medical Reforms to Parliament

Photo : YONHAP News

Officials from the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the Korea Medical Association(KMA) clashed over medical reforms and an ongoing collective action as they confronted each other in parliament on Wednesday.During the National Assembly's Health and Welfare Standing Committee meeting, KMA chair Lim Hyun-taek blamed the health ministry and its officials for the current medical vacuum, saying the government tampered with the medical system which had been running smoothly.Ahn Duck-sun, the head of the Korean Institute of Medical Education and Evaluation, backed Lim's remarks, saying that an increase in the medical school admission quota, when educational conditions are not yet met, will only lead to a regression in medical education.The health ministry countered by emphasizing that the quota hike was made to resolve longstanding problems with the shortage of doctors in the country.Second Vice Minister of Health and Welfare Park Min-soo stressed that the admissions quota hike is not the only solution that has been put forth by the government, adding that its medical reform plan includes policy measures to create better conditions for essential medical personnel.