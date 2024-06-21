S. Korean Athletes Vow Best Efforts with 30 Days Left Until the Paris Olympics

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Sport and Olympic Committee(KSOC) hosted the Media Day event at the Jincheon National Training Center in North Chungcheong Province on Wednesday.With 30 days left until the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, the head of the national team, Jung Kang-sun, vowed at the event to work hard for the national team until the day they return home from Paris, stressing that he will focus on preventing injuries and safety management efforts.Director of the national training center, Jang Jae-keun expressed hope that Wednesday’s event will spark the public’s interest and affection toward the upcoming Olympics before citing that South Korea will send up to 142 athletes to compete in 21 events.South Korea will be sending the smallest number of athletes in 48 years due to poor performance in group ball games, excluding women’s handball.KSOC President Lee Kee-heung said South Korea is aiming to secure five gold medals to rank 15th place in the overall medal tally.