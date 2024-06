Photo : YONHAP News

Professors affiliated with the Yonsei University Health System will push ahead with the indefinite suspension of outpatient treatment and non-emergency surgeries from Thursday.An emergency committee of medical professors at Yonsei University said on Wednesday that it will proceed with the suspension as it had initially unveiled on June 12.The committee had reached the decision on the indefinite suspension after gathering opinions from professors at Severance Hospital, Gangnam Severance Hospital and Yongin Severance Hospital.Even with the suspension, essential areas will maintain operations, including the emergency room, the intensive care unit, the hemodialysis unit and delivery room.The emergency committee said that the upcoming suspension of treatment will be based on personal decision.