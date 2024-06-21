N. Korea Claims Successful Test of Multiple Warhead Missile Technology

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea claims to have successfully conducted an important test aimed at securing multiple-warhead missile capabilities.The North’s state Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said Thursday that the Missile Administration "successfully carried out the separation and guidance control test of individual mobile warheads" the previous day, stressing the test was very significant in achieving the goal of advancing the North's missile technologies.The KCNA said the test was carried out using a first-stage engine equipped with a solid-fuel based intermediate and long-range ballistic missile within a radius of 170 to 200 kilometers, which is favorable for ensuring maximum safety and measuring the flight characteristics of individual mobile warheads.The report said the purpose was to secure the capability to destroy individual targets using multiple warheads, adding the missile succeeded in separating warheads which were accurately guided to three preset targets.The claims contradicted the South Korean military's announcement that North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Wednesday morning that apparently failed.