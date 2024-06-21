N. Korea Sends Trash Balloons to S. Korea for Third Day

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea sent more trash-carrying balloons across the border to South Korea for a third consecutive night on Wednesday.In a message to reporters at around 9:13 p.m. Wednesday, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said North Korea launched trash-filled balloons again, adding they were detected in northern parts of Gyeonggi Province and were travelling in a southeastern direction.The JCS warned the public not to touch the balloons and to report any fallen balloons to authorities when they are found.According to police and fire authorities, as of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, they received 47 reports from people who claimed to have found the balloons in southern Gyeonggi, with 19 of them false reports.Earlier, North Korea sent about 350 trash-carrying balloons toward the South from late Monday to Tuesday morning and about 100 of them fell in northern Gyeonggi and Seoul, followed by another launch of some 250 balloons the following night.The latest launch of balloons marks the seventh of its kind since May 28.