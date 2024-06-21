Senior Russian Official Urges S. Korea to Reconsider 'Confrontational' Policy on Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior Russian diplomat has reportedly urged South Korea to reconsider its “confrontational” policy during a meeting with South Korea’s top envoy to Russia.The Russian foreign ministry said deputy foreign minister Andrey Rudenko met with South Korea’s Ambassador to Moscow Lee Do-hoon at the ministry building on Wednesday, unveiling the Russian diplomat’s remarks in a press release on its website.In the meeting, Rudenko called on Seoul to reconsider the confrontational policy of provoking an escalation of tensions on the peninsula, and to take the path of finding effective ways of achieving reconciliation, peace and stability in Northeast Asia.The Russian foreign ministry then claimed it is the fault of South Korea's current leadership that the fruits of decades of constructive cooperation have been destroyed.The ministry also criticized senior South Korean officials' remarks about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent visit to North Korea and a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty that he signed with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for being “anti-Russia” and "unacceptable."