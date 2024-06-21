Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

JCS: N. Korea Sent about 180 Trash Balloons in Latest Launch

Written: 2024-06-27 10:42:31Updated: 2024-06-27 13:21:25

JCS: N. Korea Sent about 180 Trash Balloons in Latest Launch

Photo : KBS News

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said Thursday that North Korea launched about 180 trash-carrying balloons toward the South overnight in the seventh launch of its kind since last month. 

North Korea sent the latest batch of trash balloons starting from late Wednesday, the JCS said, with around 70 of them falling in northern Gyeonggi Province and Seoul. 

The balloons that were found carried mostly scraps of paper and waste, but no harmful materials, according to the JCS. However, it added that the balloons, each carrying a payload of about ten kilograms, could be dangerous if they fall quickly. 

The latest launch of trash balloons marks the seventh of its kind since May 28.

The South Korean military briefly resumed anti-Pyongyang broadcasts through loudspeakers on the border on June 9, following North Korea’s third balloon launch campaign, but has not carried them out since.

The JCS said the South Korean military is ready to launch loudspeaker psychological warfare operations at any time, warning that the implementation of the loudspeaker broadcasts depends on how the North will act.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >