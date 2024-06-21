Business Sentiment Improves for 4th Straight Month in June

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's business sentiment improved for a fourth consecutive month in June, but remained pessimistic.According to the Bank of Korea on Thursday, the Business Survey Index(BSI) for all industries stood at 95-point-seven in June, up two-point-eight points from the previous month.The index rose for the fourth month in a row after falling to 87-point-eight in February.A reading below 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists.The BSI for manufacturers also gained three points month-on-month to reach 97-point-four in June, posting growth for the third straight month to hit the highest reading since August 2022.The index for non-manufacturing industries, which includes restaurants, wholesalers and retail businesses, reached 94-point-three, up two-point-five points from a month ago, growing for the fourth consecutive month.Meanwhile, local firms' business outlook for July marked 93-point-one, up tone-point-three points from the previous month.