Photo : YONHAP News

Three more victims of the deadly fire at a lithium battery plant have been identified.According to the Gyeonggi Nambu Regional Police Agency on Thursday, the three victims were identified as Chinese women through DNA testing by the National Forensic Service.Authorities have so far identified 17 of the 23 people who died in the fire. Among the deceased were 12 Chinese nationals. The police have informed bereaved families of the identification of the deceased.Identification of the remaining six bodies is expected to be completed soon as authorities have collected enough DNA samples.The fire at the lithium battery plant owned by Aricell in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province killed 23 people and injured eight others on Monday.