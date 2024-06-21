PPP Picks Six-Term Rep. Joo Ho-young as Candidate for Deputy Speaker

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has named Rep. Joo Ho-young as its candidate for deputy parliamentary speaker.Joo, a six-term lawmaker, was elected over four-term Rep. Park Duk-hyum at a general assembly of PPP representatives on Thursday.Joo pledged to do all that he can to prevent the speaker and the main opposition Democratic Party's(DP) deputy speaker from arbitrary decision making.The PPP also named candidates to chair seven remaining standing committees, including Rep. Kim Seok-ki for the foreign affairs and unification committee, Rep. Yoon Han-hong for the national policy committee, and Rep. Song Eon-seog for the strategy and finance committee.Rep. Sung Il-jong was picked to chair the national defense committee, Rep. Lee Chul-gyu the trade, industry and energy committee, Rep. Shin Sung-bum the intelligence committee and Rep. Lee In-seon the gender equality committee.All the candidates put forth by the PPP are expected to be confirmed at a plenary session Thursday afternoon.