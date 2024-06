Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has nominated the current chief of the Seoul regional tax office to lead the National Tax Service(NTS).According to the presidential office on Thursday, Yoon named Kang Min-soo, head of the NTS Seoul Regional Office, as candidate for NTS commissioner.The top office said Kang is considered to be the right person for the job in light of his ample experience in tax policies and strong communication skills. Kang is required to go through a parliamentary confirmation process.Yoon also named Kim Jong-moon, presidential secretary for national agenda, as first vice minister of government policy coordination on the back of his experience in state affairs planning.Busan fire disaster headquarters chief Heo Seok-gon was tapped to lead the National Fire Agency, while Korea Meteorological Administration Vice Administrator Chang Dong-eon was picked as the agency's next chief.