Six-Term Lawmaker Elected as PPP's Deputy National Assembly Speaker

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) lawmaker Joo Ho-young on Thursday was elected as the deputy assembly speaker for the first half of the 22nd National Assembly.Although the former judge and six-term lawmaker won his parliamentary seats in Suseong, a district in the conservative stronghold of Daegu, he is considered a moderate conservative.Joo is seen as a mediator and has served twice both as floor leader twice and as interim leader during the 21st National Assembly.He's expected to demonstrate his mediation abilities as the PPP's deputy assembly speaker, as the current parliament is led by an opposition majority.The ruling party earlier on the day held a general meeting of its lawmakers and selected Joo as the deputy assembly speaker candidate and later elected him through a plenary session vote.The Assembly also confirmed candidates to chair seven remaining standing committees, including Rep. Kim Seok-ki for the foreign affairs and unification committee, Rep. Yoon Han-hong for the national policy committee, and Rep. Song Eon-seog for the strategy and finance committee.This finalizes the formation of all standing committees for the 22nd National Assembly.