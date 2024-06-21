Yonsei University-Affiliated Medical Professors Suspend Treatment

Photo : KBS News

Medical professors affiliated with the Yonsei University Health System started an indefinite suspension of patient treatment on Thursday.Outpatient consultations and nonemergency surgeries are subject to the suspension, while inpatient treatment, emergency rooms, intensive care units and delivery rooms have been excluded.An emergency committee of the professors had earlier said the professors are expected to voluntarily decide whether to participate in the suspension, which is aimed at actively expressing the medical community's concerns over state medical policies. The union at three affiliated Severance hospitals had expected around an additional ten percent in suspended treatment.Urging the government to pay heed to the medical community's concerns and to engage in sincere dialogue, the committee expressed hopes that their collective action will win public support and offer a wakeup call for the government and the political community.Meanwhile, medical professors at Asan Medical Center, another one of the "Big Five" general hospitals in Seoul, are expected to begin their planned suspension on July 4.