Foreign Ministry: Russia Should Not Make Mistakes that Lead to Irreversible Consequences

Written: 2024-06-27 16:19:21Updated: 2024-06-27 18:16:59

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday cautioned Russia not to make mistakes that sever bilateral ties.

During a regular press briefing, foreign ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk issued the warning. 

[Sound bite: Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lim Soo-suk (Korean-English)]
"We warn it is Russia who should not make any mistakes that can lead to irreversible consequences in South Korea-Russia relations. We hope that Russia gives up its dependency on North Korea and acts like a permanent member of the UN Security Council."

The remarks come in response to Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova's warning that Seoul-Moscow relations would face "fatal consequences" if South Korea provided lethal weapons to Ukraine. 

Last week, South Korea said it would reconsider its policy on arms provisions to Ukraine after the leaders of North Korea and Russia signed a treaty that includes a mutual pledge to provide immediate military assistance if either is attacked.
