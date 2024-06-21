Gov't Publishes Annual Report on N. Korea's Human Rights

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs has published an annual report on North Korea's human rights for the second time since 2023.The unification ministry said on Thursday that the latest report was drawn up based on testimonies from 508 North Korean defectors that provided the foundation for last year's report, as well as additional testimonies from 141 defectors collected in 2023.The report mentions the execution of a 22-year-old North Korean man in South Hwanghae Province in 2022, after he listened to 70 songs and watched three movies from South Korea and distributed the contents to seven others.In particular, the report talks about the regime's increased control over its people through the designation of three laws on reactionary thoughts, guaranteeing cultivation of young people and protecting Pyongyang's cultural language.The report also lists cases of human rights abuses in the North, including information control, forced repatriation of defectors and deployment of overseas workers, and political detention.