Gov't Earmarks 24.8 Bln Won for Research and Dev. in 2025 Budget

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has earmarked 24-point-eight trillion won for research and development(R&D) in next year’s budget. That’s nearly 18 billion U.S. dollars.The science ministry said the figure was finalized during a meeting of the Presidential Advisory Council on Science and Technology on Thursday.The proposed R&D budget is up more than 13 percent compared to this year, when such budget was drastically cut, and up just roughly one percent from last year.The government plans to inject next year three-point-four trillion won in third generation game changer technologies, including artificial intelligence(AI)-semiconductor, advanced biotechnology and quantum technology.The government will also spend some one trillion won in what it dubbed “innovation and challenge R&D” while expanding spending for basic research by nearly 12 percent to some three trillion won.The presidential office said the 2025 R&D budget was expanded sharply backed by utmost efforts even though the government does not have sufficient financial capacity.The top office then paid tribute to researchers who are continuing their studies amid difficult conditions and students majoring in science and engineering while expressing gratitude to the people for providing full support toward science and technology.