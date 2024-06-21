Gov't to Slap Independent Sanctions on 4 Russian Ships

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to slap independent sanctions on Russian ships and North Korean individuals in response to North Korea and Russia agreeing to boost military and economic cooperation with the adoption of a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty.The foreign ministry announced on Thursday that Seoul decided to impose sanctions on five organizations, four ships and eight individuals that were involved in illegal activities, including transporting weapons between Russia and the North and developing the North’s nuclear weapons and missiles. The ministry said the designation will be effective from Monday.The blacklisted organizations are the North’s Missile General Bureau, Russian shipping companies, Transmorflot LLC and M Leasing LLC, Cypriot shipping firm, IBEX Shipping Inc. and Euromarket based in South Ossetia.The ministry said the three shipping companies had transported military supplies between Russia and the North.The government said the four Russian ships -- Patriot, Neptun, Bella and Bogatyr -- had violated UN Security Council resolutions by supplying the North with oil through transshipment with North Korean ships.The eight individuals that will face Seoul’s sanctions are officials of the North’s Missile General Bureau, National Aerospace Development Administration and Academy of National Defense Science who took part in the North’s development of missiles and reconnaissance satellites.