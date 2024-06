Photo : YONHAP News

The identities of all 23 people who died in Monday’s deadly fire at a lithium battery plant in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, have been confirmed.The Gyeonggi Nambu Regional Police Agency said on Thursday that six additional victims were identified through DNA testing by the National Forensic Service as of 5 p.m. and with such confirmation all victims had been identified.The deceased include five South Korean nationals, 17 Chinese and one Lao nationals.An official of the police agency said police have notified bereaved family members that the victims had been identified.The massive fire at the lithium battery plant owned by Aricell killed 23 people and injured eight others.