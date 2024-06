Photo : YONHAP News

The central region will see cloudy skies on Friday while southern regions and Jeju Island will continue to see rainfall through early hours Friday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Thursday, 20 to 60 millimeters of rain will fall in Busan and the southern coasts of South Gyeongsang Province through Friday morning while Jeju will see between ten and 50 millimeters of precipitation.The sky in such areas will clear up from the afternoon.Rain showers of between five and 20 millimeters are projected for Gangwon, North Chungcheong and the Jeolla provinces as well as Ulsan and the inland areas of South Gyeongsang Province.Morning lows will stand between 16 and 22 degrees Celsius while afternoon highs will reach between 26 and 33 degrees.