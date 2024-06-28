Opposition Parties Propose Motion to Impeach KCC Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) and other minor opposition parties have jointly proposed a motion to impeach the head of the state broadcasting watchdog.The motion against Korea Communications Commissions(KCC) chair Kim Hong-il, jointly proposed by the opposition parties including the Rebuilding Korea Party, the Jinbo Party, and the New Future Party, was submitted to the National Assembly secretariat on Thursday afternoon.In a press conference on Thursday, DP lawmaker Kim Hyun vowed to impeach the KCC chief, accusing him of operating the KCC illegally with repeated violations of the Constitution and laws.Kim is accused of making decisions on major KCC policies under a two-person system in violation of the law, refusing to appear at the assembly, and failing to submit requested materials to parliament.He is also facing charges of dereliction of duty due to negligence in the management of the Korea Communications Standards Commission and the Traffic Broadcasting System(TBS).DP deputy floor leader Kim Yong-min said that the motion is likely to be reported to the parliament in a plenary session next Tuesday and put to a vote next Wednesday or Thursday.