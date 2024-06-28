PPP Slams DP for Seeking to Impeach KCC Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has criticized the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) for seeking to impeach the chief of the state broadcasting agency, accusing the DP of having a "wicked intent to tame the press."PPP spokesperson Kwak Kyu-taek said on Thursday that by pursuing the impeachment of the Korea Communications Commission(KCC) chief Kim Hong-il, the DP are resorting to the "impeachment card" once again.The spokesperson slammed the DP for railroading bills through parliament and repeatedly turning to impeachment, noting that the DP’s latest pursuit of impeachment comes just three days after the DP-dominated parliamentary legislation and judiciary committee passed four contentious media bills.Kwak claimed that the DP and its chair, Lee Jae-myung, who views the media as "the prosecution’s pet dog", are taking steps to take control of the media.The spokesperson then strongly condemned the DP’s attempt to stop the KCC, which seeks to promote public services in broadcasting and communications and to normalize public broadcasting, calling on the DP to face its responsibility for abusing the legislative authority given by the people.