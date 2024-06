Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is expected to meet with visiting U.S. intelligence chief Avril Haines at his office on Friday.Sources say that the two may discuss North Korea and Russia's recent signing of a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty.Aside from sharing information about the Pyongyang-Moscow treaty and exploring joint responses, Yoon and Haines, the U.S. Director of National Intelligence(DNI), may also discuss Seoul's review of a policy that had previously prohibited the provision of lethal weapons to Ukraine.Additionally, they could address the issue of finding an alternative to the UN Security Council expert panel that monitored sanctions on North Korea, as Russia's opposition led to the expiration of the panel's mandate.Haines had previously visited South Korea in October 2021 to discuss Korean Peninsula issues with her South Korean and Japanese counterparts.