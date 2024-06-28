Heavy Rains Forecast Nationwide This Weekend, Monsoon Season to Begin for Central Region

Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy rains are forecast nationwide for the upcoming weekend, signaling the start of the monsoon season in the country's central region.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Friday, heavy rainfall is expected as a stationary front south of the Korean Peninsula is set to travel north on Saturday along with a low pressure system.Entering the monsoon season, precipitation of as much as over 120 millimeters is forecast for the central region, including the capital Seoul, as well as southern areas of the southernmost Jeju Island.A maximum of over 100 millimeters are projected for the southwestern Jeolla region and the southeastern Gyeongsang region. Rains of 30 to 50 millimeters per hour are expected in some regions, accompanied by a gust of wind and lightning.Starting Saturday afternoon, downpours will pelt the Jeju and the southern regions, while the central Chungcheong region from Saturday night and the capital region and the eastern Gangwon Province from early Sunday will see heavy rain.