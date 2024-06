Photo : YONHAP News

Around one-point-42 million foreign tourists visited South Korea last month, reaching 95 percent of pre-pandemic levels.According to the Korea Tourism Organization(KTO) on Friday, May arrivals by one-point-42 million foreign tourists is 63-point-six percent higher compared to the monthly tally a year earlier.By country, the largest number of tourists came from China at 395-thousand, followed by 278-thousand from Japan, 123-thousand from the United States and 117-thousand from Taiwan.During the first five months of the year, six-point-28 million foreigners visited the country, up 81-point-one percent on-year.Meanwhile, two-point-27 million South Koreans traveled overseas in May, up 34-point-eight percent on-year and equivalent to 94 percent of pre-pandemic levels.