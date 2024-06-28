Heat Wave to Give Way to Monsoon Rains over Weekend

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Heavy rains are forecast nationwide for the upcoming weekend, signaling the start of the monsoon season in the country's central region. Authorities are urging the public to make preparations to prevent water damage to facilities as strong rainfalls are expected. Emergency authorities are preemptively inspecting flood-prone regions.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) announced on Friday that heavy rainfall is expected as a stationary front south of the Korean Peninsula is set to travel north on Saturday along with a low pressure system.Entering the monsoon season, the central region, including the capital Seoul, is set to be pounded by as much as over 120 millimeters through Sunday.A maximum of over 100 millimeters are projected for the southwestern Jeolla provinces and the southeastern Gyeongsang provinces. Rains of 30 to 50 millimeters per hour are expected in some regions, accompanied by a gust of wind and lightning.Starting Saturday afternoon, downpours will pelt the Jeju and the southern regions, while the central Chungcheong region from Saturday night and the capital region and the eastern Gangwon Province from early Sunday will see heavy rain.Authorities have urged the public to make preparations to prevent any flooding or water damage to facilities as strong rainfalls are expected during nighttime.The KMA projected that most parts of the nation will continuously see rain next week as a stationary front moves up and down the peninsula.Fire headquarters across the nation are reviewing flood preparedness. The National Fire Agency(NFA) said on Friday it ordered the fire headquarters to preemptively inspect flood-prone regions, including low-lying areas and to cooperate with the police and local government to issue evacuation orders if deemed necessary.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.