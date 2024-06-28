S. Korea in Group B for Round 3 of Asian Qualifiers for 2026 World Cup

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will face Middle Eastern countries in Round Three of the Asian qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026.The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced the results of the draw for the third round of the preliminary qualification in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday.South Korea was placed in Group B with Iraq, Jordan, Oman, Palestine and Kuwait.The third round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers will run from September to June of next year, with a total of 18 teams divided into three groups of six competing.Winners in the groups and the respective runner-ups will advance to the World Cup 2026 which will be held in Canada, Mexico and the U.S.The six countries that placed third and fourth in their groups will compete in a fourth round of qualifiers for two remaining spots.South Korea avoided being placed in Group A which includes powerhouse Australia and Group C which includes Indonesia, which is led by head coach Shin Tae-yong who has deep knowledge of South Korean football.